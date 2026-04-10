Jackie Tohn's hilarious joke about Kristen Bell's daughters goes viral

Jackie Tohn has opened up about her close bond with Kristen Bell, with whom she stars in Nobody Wants This and her family.

In an interview with People Magazine, Jackie shared that she considers Kristen's daughters as her own "birth children."

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The actress and musician jokingly revealed that she often tells Lincoln and Delta that she carried them, even though they clearly resemble their parents Kristen and Dax Shephard.

"I tell them all the time that they're actually my birth children. I'm like, 'It's so funny, you look just like these Dax and Kristen people, but I carried you both and you're my children,'" Jackie said.

Furthermore, Jackie Tohn revealed that she shares a sweet tradition with Kristen Bell's family as when Lincoln and Delta outgrow their clothes, she passes them down to her niece, who is around the same age.

"I have a real niece who's the same age as Lincoln, and when Lincoln grows out of her stuff, I often send [it to] my niece Lily," Jackie said.

Adding, "I'm always like, 'This stuff is from me and Kristen.' And they're always so excited. They'll send her messages. Thank her for all the rad swag that my niece gets to wear to school because it was Lincoln's."

"But it's amazing, being a member, I mean...I feel like a member of that family. [There has] been random stuff going on lately, and they called me and they were like, 'You're coming to family dinner.' And I was like, 'On my way.' 'You need to sit at this table with us.' 'Coming!'" the actress shared.