'The Avengers' Cobie Smulders highlights key point of 'Shrinking' costar Harrison Ford's character

Cobie Smulders has finally opened up about working with the legendary Harrison Ford in Shrinking.

For those unaware, the 44-year-old American actress, who played the role of Sofi, the potential love interest of Jason Segel’s character Jimmy Laird in the series. They faced hardships in their relationship but eventually rekindled their romance with the help of Jimmy’s mentor, Dr. Paul Rhoades, in the final episode of season 3, which aired on April 8, 2026, on Apple TV+.

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Before the release of the final episode of the third season, Smulders told PEOPLE magazine how she felt filming the final scene with Ford.

Articulating her thoughts, she said, "I mean, Harrison is one of the greats, right? So it was a really beautiful moment for me, just selfishly, to be able to be in a scene with him is like just a really exciting moment of my life.”

Smulders admitted that the whole cast and crew “had a great time” working together, adding, “it was fun to be funny and silly and try to make people laugh.”

“I feel like his character has been such a mentor to Jason’s [character]. There are so many different layers of that relationship. But I think that when you know when Paul speaks, people really listen,” The Avengers star noted.

She went on to highlight that Dr. Paul’s character is shaped by Ford’s massive and successful career in the entertainment world.

“He is similar to Harrison Ford in life; he has this wealth of experience to communicate. So when Paul speaks to Jimmy, he really listens,” Smulders quipped.

It is pertinent to mention that Shrinking, the comedy-drama, is about “a grieving therapist” who “starts to tell his clients exactly what he thinks. Ignoring his training and ethics, he finds himself making huge changes to people's lives - including his own,” according to its synopsis.

Other than Ford, Smulders, and Segel, the series had an ensemble cast, including Jessica Williams, Christa Miller, Brett Goldstein, Luke Tennie, Heidi Gardner, and Michael Urie.