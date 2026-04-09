Complete list of Cannes 2026 lineup with high-profile debuts and returning auteurs
Full list of filmmakers set for competition debuts at 2026 Cannes Film Festival
The 2026 Cannes Film Festival lineup has been announced, with several returning auteurs and new voices set to compete this year.
Among the major titles in competition is Asghar Farhadi, who returns with Parallel Stories, his first feature since Grand Prix-winning A Hero in 2021.
American director Ira Sachs will also debut The Man I Love, a 1980s-set film exploring the AIDS crisis in New York.
Spanish filmmaker Pedro Almodóvar is another major contender with Bitter Christmas, as part of a strong Spanish presence at the festival. Several of his frequent collaborators are also attached to other projects screening this year.
Beyond competition, Jane Schoenbrun brings one of the most anticipated titles, Teenage Sex and Death at Camp Miasma, to Un Certain Regard following the breakout success of her previous film.
Festival director Thierry Frémaux noted a record number of films directed by women in Competition, with five selected this year. He also celebrated a sharp rise in submissions, with more than 2,500 films considered—significantly higher than a decade ago.
The event will open with The Electric Kiss by Pierre Salvadori, while John Travolta is set to present his directorial debut Propeller One-Way in the Cannes Premiere section.
The festival runs from May 12 to 23.
COMPETITION
Minotaur, Andrey Zvyagintsev
- The Beloved, Rodrigo Sorogoyen
- The Man I Love, Ira Sachs
- Fatherland, Pawel Pawlikowski
- Moulin, Lazlo Nemes
- Histoires de la Nuit, Lea Mysius
- Fjiord, Cristian Mungiu
- Notre Salut, Emmanuel Marre
- Gentle Monster, Marie Kreutzer
- Hope, Na Hong-Jin
- Nagi Notes, Kôji Fukada
- Sheep in the Box, Hirokazu Kore-eda
- Garance, Jeanne Herry
- The Unknown, Arthur Harari
- Sudden, Ryûsuke Hamaguchi
- The Dreamed Adventure, Valeska Grisebach
- Coward, Lukas Dhont
- La Bola Negra, Javier Calvo and Javier Ambrossi
- Parallel Stories, Asghar Farhadi
- Bitter Christmas, Pedro Almodóvar
- A Woman’s Life, Charline Bourgeois-Taquet
UN CERTAIN REGARD
- All the Lovers in the Night, Yukiko Sode
- La más dulce, Laïla Marrakchi
- Club Kid, Jordan Firstman
- Teenage Sex and Death at Camp Miasma, Jane Schoenbrun
- Yesterday the Eye Didn’t Sleep, Rakan Mayasi
- Everytime, Sandra Wollner
- Meltdown, Manuela Martelli
- I’ll Be Gone in June, Katharina Rivilis
- I Am Always Your Maternal Animal, Valentina Maurel
- Congo Boy, Rafiki Fariala
- Le Corset, Louis Clichy
- Benimana, Marie-Clementine Dusabejambo
- Elephants in the Fog, Abinash Bikram Shah
OUT OF COMPETITION
- Her Private Hell, Nicolas Winding Refn
- Diamond, Andy Garcia
- The Electric Kiss, Pierre Salvadori
- La Bataille de Gaulle : L’age de fer, Antonin Baudry
- L’Objet Du Delit, Agnes Jaoui
- Karma, Guillaume Canet
CANNES PREMIERE
- Propeller One-Way, John Travolta
- Kokurojo: The Samurai and the Prisoner, Kiyoshi Kurosawa
- Heimsuchung, Volker Schlondorff
- When the Night Falls, Daniel Auteuil
- El partido, Juan Cabral and Santiago Franco
SPECIAL SCREENINGS
- John Lennon: The Last Interview, Steven Soderbergh
- Avedon, Ron Howard
- Les Survivants du Che, Christophe Réveille
- Les Matins Merveilleux, Avril Besson
MIDNIGHT SCREENINGS
- Roma elastica, Bertrand Mandico
- Jim Queen, Nicolas Athane and Marco Nguyen
- Full Phil, Quentin Dupieux
- Colony, Yeon Sang-ho
Sanguine, Marion Le Coroller
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