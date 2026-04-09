Complete list of Cannes 2026 lineup with high-profile debuts and returning auteurs

Cannes 2026 lineup revealed

The 2026 Cannes Film Festival lineup has been announced, with several returning auteurs and new voices set to compete this year.

Among the major titles in competition is Asghar Farhadi, who returns with Parallel Stories, his first feature since Grand Prix-winning A Hero in 2021.

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American director Ira Sachs will also debut The Man I Love, a 1980s-set film exploring the AIDS crisis in New York.

Spanish filmmaker Pedro Almodóvar is another major contender with Bitter Christmas, as part of a strong Spanish presence at the festival. Several of his frequent collaborators are also attached to other projects screening this year.

Beyond competition, Jane Schoenbrun brings one of the most anticipated titles, Teenage Sex and Death at Camp Miasma, to Un Certain Regard following the breakout success of her previous film.

Festival director Thierry Frémaux noted a record number of films directed by women in Competition, with five selected this year. He also celebrated a sharp rise in submissions, with more than 2,500 films considered—significantly higher than a decade ago.

The event will open with The Electric Kiss by Pierre Salvadori, while John Travolta is set to present his directorial debut Propeller One-Way in the Cannes Premiere section.

The festival runs from May 12 to 23.

COMPETITION

Minotaur , Andrey Zvyagintsev

The Beloved , Rodrigo Sorogoyen

, Rodrigo Sorogoyen The Man I Love , Ira Sachs

, Ira Sachs Fatherland , Pawel Pawlikowski

, Pawel Pawlikowski Moulin , Lazlo Nemes

, Lazlo Nemes Histoires de la Nuit , Lea Mysius

, Lea Mysius Fjiord , Cristian Mungiu

, Cristian Mungiu Notre Salut , Emmanuel Marre

, Emmanuel Marre Gentle Monster , Marie Kreutzer

, Marie Kreutzer Hope , Na Hong-Jin

, Na Hong-Jin Nagi Notes , Kôji Fukada

, Kôji Fukada Sheep in the Box , Hirokazu Kore-eda

, Hirokazu Kore-eda Garance , Jeanne Herry

, Jeanne Herry The Unknown , Arthur Harari

, Arthur Harari Sudden , Ryûsuke Hamaguchi

, Ryûsuke Hamaguchi The Dreamed Adventure , Valeska Grisebach

, Valeska Grisebach Coward , Lukas Dhont

, Lukas Dhont La Bola Negra , Javier Calvo and Javier Ambrossi

, Javier Calvo and Javier Ambrossi Parallel Stories , Asghar Farhadi

, Asghar Farhadi Bitter Christmas , Pedro Almodóvar

, Pedro Almodóvar A Woman’s Life, Charline Bourgeois-Taquet

UN CERTAIN REGARD

All the Lovers in the Night , Yukiko Sode

, Yukiko Sode La más dulce , Laïla Marrakchi

, Laïla Marrakchi Club Kid, Jordan Firstman

Jordan Firstman Teenage Sex and Death at Camp Miasma , Jane Schoenbrun

, Jane Schoenbrun Yesterday the Eye Didn’t Sleep , Rakan Mayasi

, Rakan Mayasi Everytime , Sandra Wollner

, Sandra Wollner Meltdown , Manuela Martelli

, Manuela Martelli I’ll Be Gone in June , Katharina Rivilis

, Katharina Rivilis I Am Always Your Maternal Animal , Valentina Maurel

, Valentina Maurel Congo Boy , Rafiki Fariala

, Rafiki Fariala Le Corset , Louis Clichy

, Louis Clichy Benimana , Marie-Clementine Dusabejambo

, Marie-Clementine Dusabejambo Elephants in the Fog, Abinash Bikram Shah

OUT OF COMPETITION

Her Private Hell , Nicolas Winding Refn

, Nicolas Winding Refn Diamond , Andy Garcia

, Andy Garcia The Electric Kiss , Pierre Salvadori

, Pierre Salvadori La Bataille de Gaulle : L’age de fer, Antonin Baudry

L’Objet Du Delit , Agnes Jaoui

, Agnes Jaoui Karma, Guillaume Canet

CANNES PREMIERE

Propeller One-Way , John Travolta

, John Travolta Kokurojo: The Samurai and the Prisoner , Kiyoshi Kurosawa

, Kiyoshi Kurosawa Heimsuchung , Volker Schlondorff

, Volker Schlondorff When the Night Falls, Daniel Auteuil

Daniel Auteuil El partido, Juan Cabral and Santiago Franco

SPECIAL SCREENINGS

John Lennon : The Last Interview , Steven Soderbergh

: , Steven Soderbergh Avedon , Ron Howard

, Ron Howard Les Survivants du Che , Christophe Réveille

, Christophe Réveille Les Matins Merveilleux, Avril Besson

MIDNIGHT SCREENINGS