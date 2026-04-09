Keanu Reeves praises working with Martin Scorsese

Keanu Reeves has said it was “very special” to act alongside Martin Scorsese in their upcoming film Outcome.

Reeves, 61, stars in the film as Hollywood actor Reef Hawk, who tries to identify his blackmailer when he is subject to an extortion plot that threatens to ruin his reputation.

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The Apple TV+ film, directed by Jonah Hill, also features an appearance from award-winning filmmaker Scorsese, who plays a washed-up agent for young actors.

Discussing the dark comedy, The Matrix star hailed his experience working alongside Scorsese, one of the most influential directors in Hollywood.

“We know the career and just the talent, so for me, that was a very special day,” he said.

Reeves further mentioned, “I had the chance to meet him over the years a couple of times, but in my wildest hopes, imagination and dream to act with Martin Scorsese is like… What is happening? He’s so good.”

Speaking about their on-screen dynamic, the John Wick star said: “There’s kind of a father-son thing going on there. He’s playing a character that really supported me in my youth.”

“He’s so tender, and just to sit in those moments with him was very special,” he added.

The film marks the first collaboration between Reeves and Scorsese, who is famed for directing critically acclaimed films including Taxi Driver (1976), Goodfellas (1990) and The Departed in 2006, for which he won an Oscar.

Additionally, Keanu Reeves praised working with director Hill and called him a “tour de force”, adding, “I really enjoyed the experience. I think he’s great.”