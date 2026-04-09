'The Housemaid' author Freida McFadden reveals real identity after years of secrecy

The Housemaid author Freida McFadden has revealed her real identity after more than two decades of anonymity.

The 45-year-old bestselling American writer shared in a recent interview that her real name is Sara Cohen as she expressed her readiness to step away from the secrecy surrounding her career. “I'm at a point in my career when I'm tired of this being a secret,” she told USA Today. “I am a real person and I have a real identity and I don't have anything to hide.”

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Cohen has been juggling her writing career with her main profession as a doctor treating brain disorders. She previously maintained a low profile, even appearing in public with a wig and glasses to avoid recognition. However, she did clarify that only the hair was part of the disguise.

She said the decision to use a pseudonym was initially aimed at protecting her medical career. “My whole goal was to keep it a secret… so it wouldn't… compromise my ability to do my job,” she explained. Over time, however, colleagues became aware of her writing, though she said they respected her privacy.

The mystery around her identity eventually led to online speculations, including claims that she was not a real person or that multiple authors were behind her books. Addressing the rumours, she said, “Some of it is great… one that's very funny is people saying that I'm three men.”

Despite the reveal, she confirmed she will continue writing under the name Freida McFadden. She added that while her real name may be new to readers, she has always been open in her work, saying she has “always been genuine.”

Her books have also received screen adaptations, including The Housemaid, the new film starring Sydney Sweeney and Amanda Seyfried, and a sequel already in development.