Usher, Justin Bieber's fallout takes shocking turn as accusations spiral out of control

It is being reported that the unresolved conflict between Usher and his erstwhile protege Justin Bieber has taken a dark turn as they recently had a confrontation because Usher claimed he was pushed aside after Bieber shot to stardom.

For those unaware, Usher played a major role in the Baby hitmaker’s music career, as he did not only mentor him, but he also welcomed him to his joint venture label, RBMG (Raymond Braun Media Group), when he was just 13.

Advertisement

The 47-year-old American singer-songwriter and dancer brought Bieber to Atlanta after Scooter Braun came across his music on YouTube and helped him secure a deal with A. Reid/Island Def Jam becoming his “brother and protector.”

Insiders told Radar Online the 32-year-old Canadian singer has just now distanced himself from his protector and guide after he became famous.

They claimed that both music icons even indulged in a “heated exchange” at Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s Academy Awards after-party in Los Angeles.

The sources stated that Bieber believes that Usher “just didn't protect him,” while “Usher feels Justin's behaviour of late and in particular on [that] night has been out of line."

Notably, when the Superstar crooner approached his former student, he felt "brushed off the same way he has for a while now."

"From his perspective, there's a level of loyalty and gratitude that hasn't been reciprocated, and the distance between them has come off as dismissive and disrespectful,” said the insiders.

It is pertinent to mention that eyewitnesses shared that Bieber was having a “great time” with his wife, Hailey Bieber, and his pals at the bash and did not misbehave with anyone there.

However, "What [Usher's] taking as disrespect may actually be him feeling guilty or ashamed,” stated the sources.

It is pertinent to mention that Justin Bieber has been open about his mental health struggles, drug addiction, and burnout. He cancelled his tour in 2017 to shift his focus on healing, achieving sobriety, marriage, and fatherhood while navigating the pressure of fame.