Tom Holland's upcoming 'Spider-Man' movie faces instant internet backlash: Here's why
'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' is scheduled to be released in cinemas on July 31
Tom Holland’s upcoming Spider-Man movie is facing intense criticism ahead of its release.
The Spider-Man: Brand New Day is nearing its release date, July 31, and the film creators are still making changes and additions to the movie.
As per Tom's recent statement to GQ, they are re-shooting some scenes to add more humor to the forthcoming MCU film.
“We’re finding some ways to add a little bit more humor. We’re layering in a villain plotline in a new way and some really fun stuff," he told the outlet.
“I can positively say that the stuff we’re doing, we don’t need … The movie works and sings as it is. We’re just adding the icing on the cake in certain areas”, added the 30-year-old actor.
However, Tom's fans are apparently unhappy with his statement as they have expressed mixed feelings about the move.
“This is bad by the way if u dont know how to feel about it , it means the movie is going to be dogshit and exactly like the past 3," one person wrote on X.
“When has adding ANOTHER villain ever worked? Why do we need more shitty mcu one-liners?" commented another one.
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