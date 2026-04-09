Karol G reveals when she turns to Sofia Vergara

Karol G just admitted that the only person she went to for advice before posing for Playboy, was Sofia Vergara.

The 35-year-old Colombian singer, who will become the first Latina star to headline Coachella this month, has posed topless with her hands covering her chest for the iconic publication.

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She told Playboy magazine: "The only person I asked if I should do it or not was Sofía Vergara. I called her and told her, ‘If you tell me not to do it, I won’t.’”

Karol stated, "[She said] ‘Mijita, with that body? When you get to this age, you tell yourself, f***, why didn’t I pose that one time? I should have posed more with a thong! Just one thing: Don’t show your p****!’”

"She also said, ‘This moment will have a reason. What is going to be your reason?’” the musician added.

On a personal level, Karol explained that she simply wanted to embrace the chance to feel "beautiful" and "sexy".

She continued, “Why do I want to do this? Because I want to.”

"Because I grew up inspired by how beautiful the women in the magazine looked and now I have the opportunity to be that beautiful, sexy, mamasota,’ Karol added.

Karol, who will headline Coachella on April 12 and 19, also opened up on her current relationship status, and why she’s happy single.

She said: “I’m letting go of everything. I’m single and, to be honest, I’ve always thought that my most evolutionary moments come when I’m alone.”

"As a good Latina from a traditional family, they teach you to give yourself fully to relationships, to a point where you can even lose yourself…” Karol explained, adding, "I think you have to work a lot on yourself so the relationship can work. You also have to do the work so that you can walk away when you recognise it’s not going to work."

As she recalled her last breakup, Karol G discussed how her perspective started to change and said, "I initially felt like, 'Wow, I’m here again'. But then I saw it as, 'Wow, how beautiful that I had the courage to say that I no longer wanted to be there.'”