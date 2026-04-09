Ketamine Queen receives sentence for Matthew Perry’s death

Jasveen Sangha, otherwise known as the “Ketamine Queen” sold a fatal dose of ketamine to Matthew Perry, due to which she has been sentenced to 15 years in prison.

Sangha admitted guilt in the case and received the harshest sentence so far out of all those involved.

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Federal prosecutors had asked for a long sentence for her role in Perry's death, citing the "far-reaching scope of defendant's illegality" and her "callous response to the deaths she helped cause."

Sangha, who had faced up to 65 years in prison, told the judge during Wednesday's proceedings that she feels shame over her actions.

"These were not mistakes. They were horrible decisions," she said and admitted that her actions "shattered people's lives and the lives of their family and friends."

The Friends actor died at the age of 54 on October 28 2023 from the acute effects of ketamine.

Sangha, who has been in custody since her arrest in August 2024, previously admitted to five charges including one count of distributing ketamine resulting in death or serious bodily injury.

Sangha was one of five defendants charged in connection with Perry's death along with Dr Salvador Plasencia, who admitted four counts of distribution of ketamine and was sentenced to 30 months in jail last year, while Dr Mark Chavez was given eight months of home detention and three years of supervised release in December.

Jasveen Sangha's middleman Erik Fleming and Matthew Perry's live-in assistant Kenneth Iwamasa are due to be sentenced later this month.