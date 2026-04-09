Michael J. Fox rep breaks silence after viral report: 'Remembering the life'
The actor's health rumors addressed after confusing online post
Fans of Michael J. Fox can take a sigh of relief as the actor is alive and doing well.
A representative of the actor, who was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease at the age of 29, now 64, told TMZ that Fox is in good health and recently made a public appearance.
“Michael is doing great. He was at PaleyFest yesterday. He was on stage and was giving interviews," the representative told the outlet.
The confusion regarding Fox's well-being sparked after CNN shared an article and video titled “Remembering the life of actor Michael J. Fox,” via TMZ.
The article sparked worry online as there were no reports of his passing. The post has since been taken down.
It is worth mentioning that Fox attended a wrap party for season three of the comedy series 'Shrinking' at PaleyFest LA on Tuesday
Fox will make a guest appearance in the show’s third season.
Because of Fox's Parkinson's disease he public appearnces has gone downhill.
He was diagnosed with the condition in 1990 but made it public in 1998.
Since then, the actor has been advocating for research and founded the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research in 2000.
The Back to the Future actor stepped back from acting in 2020 due to speech and memory challenges. His latest acting role was in 'The Good Fight' and 'Shrinking.'
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