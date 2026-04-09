Cruz Beckham spills powerful advice from Victoria, David Beckham

Victoria Beckham and David Beckham have raised their kids well.

And their 21-year-old son, Cruz Beckham, has witnessed it as the musician shared Victoria and David's wise words.

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Cruz took to his Instagram account on Wednesday and held a question and answer session with fans.

One follower asked him, "What is the best piece of advice each of your parents gave you?"

The musician, who recently concluded his band 'The Beaker' UK tour, shared, "Be easy to work with, work on your craft until you're the best you can be."

"Always be kind," Cruz added of his parents' two cents.

A fan also inquired about Victoria, asking Cruz if his 'Spice Girl' mother had any tattoos.

Cruz responded, "No not anymore."

He was also inquired about his debut album release date, to which he replied, "I don't know anymore, but songs coming consistently."

This came just days after Cruz was spotted getting emotional while performing a song, which is said to be about his estranged brother, Brooklyn Beckham.

He hold back his tears while singing ‘Loneliest Boy’ at London's Courtyard Theatre

It is pertinent to mention that David and Victoria are parents to four kids, Brooklyn, Cruz, Romeo and Harper.