Lamar Odom breaks silence on Khloe Kardashian's shocking claim

Lamar Odom has reacted to Khloe Kardashian's claim regarding one of the most critical moments of his life.

In the new documentary, Untold: The Death & Life of Lamar Odom, Khloe recalled 2015 medical emergency that left Lamar fighting for his life after near-fatal overdose.

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The Kardashians star alleged that Lamar's late father, Joe Odom suggested removing him from life support.

Now, speaking on Today with Jenna & Sheinelle on Monday, April 6, Lamar firmly rejected that version of events.

He said, "I was knocked out and asleep at that time, but if you know Joe Odom, I don't think that's something that would ever come out of his mouth."

"He was my biggest fan. I don't know where that got caught — translated. I just can't see him ever, ever doing that," Lamar added, defending his late father.

This comes as Khloe Kardashian stated in the documentary, "Joe just said, ‘Don’t put him on life support, turn those machines off.’"

"And I remember walking in around that time, and I kid you not, it was a scene out of a movie. And I was like, ‘Sorry, Joe. I’m still his wife. What do you need?’" she added.