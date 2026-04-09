Why Kelsea Ballerini moved to NYC after Chase Stokes breakup

Kelsea Ballerini has opened up about her new life in New York City, where she moved two months after ending her relationship with boyfriend Chase Stokes.

Last month, the 32-year-old singer announced that she moved from Tennessee to N.Y.C during An Evening with the Grand Ole Opry held at Carnegie Hall.

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"Ever since I was a little kid and I got here for the first time, I always promised myself that I would do a season or chapter of life in the city and that season and chapter is right now," Kelsea told the crowd, as per Knoxville newspaper Knox News.

But this week, the Cowboys Cry Too hitmaker clarified her time in NYC is “just for now.”

“I'm not permanently moving,” Kelsea told E! News at the 2026 Fashion Trust U.S. Awards on Tuesday.

“I'm just there through the summer, and I'm loving it so much," she added.

Kelsea further told the outlet that she is focused on “just discovering” new things in the city.

“I feel this resurgence of energy just doing stuff for myself,” said the Peter Pan songstress. “It's been really nice, and I'm really excited.”

Kelsey's comments come nearly eight weeks after multiple reports claimed the singer was no longer dating actor Chase.

For those unversed, the pair began dating in January 2023 and went public with their relationship at the April 2023 CMT Awards.

Last September, People magazine confirmed that the couple had split.