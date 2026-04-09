Capitals vs Maple Leafs: injuries pile up for Toronto as three key players ruled out mid-game

The Toronto Maple Leafs suffered a major setback during their game against the Washington Capitals, losing three players to injury in a difficult night.

Goaltender Anthony Stolarz exited early in the first period with a lower-body injury after making a stretching save.

Advertisement

He collapsed on the ice and required assistance from teammates before heading to the dressing room.

According to TSN, he will undergo X-rays and is expected to be out for an indeterminate period.

Defenceman Brandon Carlo and forward Dakota Joshua were also ruled out before the end of the game.

Joshua left early in the second period after a heavy collision with Capitals player Rasmus Sandin, while it remains unclear when Carlo sustained his injury.

Head coach Craig Berube confirmed after the game that Carlo and Joshua will not play in Toronto’s next match against the New York Islanders.

With Stolarz sidelined, Joseph Woll took over in goal, while prospect Artur Akhtyamov is expected to make his NHL debut in the upcoming game.