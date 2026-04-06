Canadiens clinch NHL playoff spot as Montreal eyes home advantage in Atlantic Division race

The Montreal Canadiens have secured their place in the Stanley Cup playoffs for a second consecutive season, confirming their status as one of the league’s rising teams.

Montreal clinched their spot on Sunday after the Detroit Red Wings lost 5-4 to the Minnesota Wild. The result made the Canadiens the first Canadian team to book a postseason berth this year.

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The team, now 45-21-10, achieved qualification with six games still remaining in the regular season.

They sit second in the Atlantic Division with 100 points and are in contention for home-ice advantage heading into the playoffs.

Unlike last season, when Montreal narrowly secured the final Eastern Conference spot, this year’s qualification reflects a stronger and more consistent campaign.

A young core has driven the Canadiens’ success. Nick Suzuki is closing in on 100 points, while Cole Caufield is one goal away from a 50-goal season milestone not seen in Montreal since 1989-90. Defenceman Lane Hutson is also approaching a historic 80-point season.

The Canadiens enter the playoffs on an eight-game winning streak, signalling strong momentum at a crucial stage of the season.