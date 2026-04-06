Sports

Canadiens clinch NHL playoff spot as Montreal eyes home advantage in Atlantic Division race

Montreal clinched their spot on Sunday after the Detroit Red Wings lost 5-4 to the Minnesota Wild

By Bisma Saleem
Published April 06, 2026
Canadiens clinch NHL playoff spot as Montreal eyes home advantage in Atlantic Division race

The Montreal Canadiens have secured their place in the Stanley Cup playoffs for a second consecutive season, confirming their status as one of the league’s rising teams.

Montreal clinched their spot on Sunday after the Detroit Red Wings lost 5-4 to the Minnesota Wild. The result made the Canadiens the first Canadian team to book a postseason berth this year.

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The team, now 45-21-10, achieved qualification with six games still remaining in the regular season.

They sit second in the Atlantic Division with 100 points and are in contention for home-ice advantage heading into the playoffs.

Unlike last season, when Montreal narrowly secured the final Eastern Conference spot, this year’s qualification reflects a stronger and more consistent campaign.

A young core has driven the Canadiens’ success. Nick Suzuki is closing in on 100 points, while Cole Caufield is one goal away from a 50-goal season milestone not seen in Montreal since 1989-90. Defenceman Lane Hutson is also approaching a historic 80-point season.

The Canadiens enter the playoffs on an eight-game winning streak, signalling strong momentum at a crucial stage of the season.

Bisma Saleem
Bisma Saleem is a Senior Sub Editor and Canada correspondent, specialising in sports coverage across the NFL, NBA, and major events like the Super Bowl. With over 8 years of experience, she combines sharp editorial skills with on-ground insight, delivering dynamic reporting alongside exclusive Canada-based stories that bring a distinct international perspective to her coverage.
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