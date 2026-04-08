Panthers vs Canadiens: Suzuki scores late as Montreal edges Florida 4-3 in thriller

The Montreal Canadiens staged a late comeback to defeat the Florida Panthers 4-3 in a shootout, moving into a three-way tie for first place in the Atlantic Division, according to NHL.

Nick Suzuki scored the equaliser with just 21 seconds remaining in the third period after a quick setup from Lane Hutson, fprcing overtime.

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Montreal now sits level on 102 points with the Buffalo Sabres and Tampa Bay Lightning.

Ivan Demidov and Phillip Danault also scored for Montreal, while Juraj Slafkovsky added two assists. Goaltender Jakub Dobes made 30 saves in the win.

Florida took the lead three times during the game but could not hold on.

Carter Verhaeghe opened the scoring in the first period, while Cole Reinhardt and Eetu Luostarinen also found the net.

Daniil Tarasov made 29 saves for the Panthers, who have now lost three straight games.

Demidov tied the game early in the second period with a power-play goal, while Danault brought Montreal level again in the third.

Luostarinen restored Florida’s lead midway through the final period, but Suzuki’s late goal sent the game beyond regulation .