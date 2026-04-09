Hawks vs Cavaliers: Mitchell scores 31 as Cleveland edge Atlanta in key Eastern clash

The Cleveland Cavaliers secured a 122-116 win over the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday night, powered by strong performances from Donovan Mitchell and Evan Mobley.

Mitchell led all scorers with 31 points, while Mobley added 22 points and matched a career high with 19 rebounds.

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James Harden contributed 21 points as Cleveland extended its winning run to four games.

The victory strengthens the Cavaliers position in the Eastern Conference standings, with the team now guaranteed to finish no lower than fourth and still in contention for the third seed.

Atlanta started strongly and led 67-56 late in the first half, but Cleveland responded with a decisive shift in momentum.

The Cavaliers went on a 17-3 run spanning the end of the second quarter and start of the third, before dominating the third period 44-20 to build a commanding lead.

The Hawks mounted a late comeback, cutting the deficit to just two points at 118-116 after a dunk from Jonathan Kuminga.

However, a turnover by Nickeil Alexander-Walker halted their momentum, and Mitchell sealed the result from the free-throw line.

Alexander-Walker led Atlanta with 25 points, while Kuminga added 24 off the bench. The Hawks have now lost two straight and missed a chance to secure a playoff berth.