Oilers vs Mammoth: Keller scores in overtime as Utah completes comeback win over Edmonton
Clayton Keller scored the winning goal just 33 seconds into overtime on the power play, sealing the victory
The Utah Mammoth completed a dramatic comeback to defeat the Edmonton Oilers 6-5 in overtime, according to NHL.
Clayton Keller scored the winning goal just 33 seconds into overtime on the power play, sealing the victory at Delta Center and also recorded an assist in a standout performance.
Nick Schmaltz scored twice for Utah, while Alexander Kerfoot added a goal and an assist. Goaltender Karel Vejmelka made 21 saves as the Mammoth secured their fourth straight win.
The result helps Utah hold on to the first wild-card spot in the Western Conference playoff race.
Menawhile, Edmonton saw its two-game winning streak come to an end as Connor McDavid registered a goal and an assist, while Tristan Jarry made 25 saves.
The Oilers built a multi-goal lead early, with Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and McDavid among the scorers, but were unable to maintain control.
Utah responded with key goals from Schmaltz and Logan Cooley in the second period to level the game with Edmonton briefly regained the lead in the third through Colton Dach before Kerfoot equalised to force overtime.
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