Timberwolves vs Magic: Banchero leads Orlando to fourth straight win in dominant victory
Paolo Banchero led the way with 20 points and eight rebounds, while Desmond Bane added 18 points and six assists
The Orlando Magic extended their winning streak to four games with a 132-120 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves, according to the NBA.
Paolo Banchero led the way with 20 points and eight rebounds, while Desmond Bane added 18 points and six assists.
Franz Wagner contributed 17 points and Goga Bitadze impressed off the bench with 14 points and 15 rebounds.
The win moves Orlando to 44-36, placing them seventh in the Eastern Conference as the playoff race tightens.
Minnesota was led by Terrence Shannon Jr., who scored a career-high 33 point including 29 in the second half.
Jaden McDaniels added 18 points in his return from injury.
The Timberwolves were without several key players, including Anthony Edwards, Julius Randle and Rudy Gobert, and have now lost five of their last seven games.
Orlando began to take control late in the first half, turning a 47-47 tie into a 63-53 lead at the break.
The Magic then pulled away in the third quarter with a 22-6 run, highlighted by scoring bursts from Jalen Suggs.
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