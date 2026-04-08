Blue Jays manager John Schneider ejected during fifth inning dispute against Dodgers
Merzel ejected Schneider from the game, with the situation escalating into a more animated confrontation
Toronto Blue Jays manager John Schneider was ejected during Tuesday’s game against the Los Angeles Dodgers after disputing a call in the fifth inning.
Home plate umpire Dan Merzel called a balk on Blue Jays starting pitcher Kevin Gausman, prompting Schneider to come onto the field to argue the decision.
Following a brief exchange, Merzel ejected Schneider from the game, with the situation escalating into a more animated confrontation before the manager left the field.
It marks Schneider’s first ejection of the season.
The incident comes during a difficult stretch for the Blue Jays, who entered Tuesday’s game on a five-game losing streak. The team has struggled to find form, holding a 4-6 record.
Toronto was heavily beaten 14-2 by the Dodgers in the opening game of the three-game series on Monday, adding pressure ahead of the second matchup.
The Blue Jays will aim to regroup as the series continues against a strong Dodgers side.
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