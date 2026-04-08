Sports

Blue Jays manager John Schneider ejected during fifth inning dispute against Dodgers

Merzel ejected Schneider from the game, with the situation escalating into a more animated confrontation

By The News Digital
Published April 08, 2026
Blue Jays manager John Schneider ejected during fifth inning dispute against Dodgers

Toronto Blue Jays manager John Schneider was ejected during Tuesday’s game against the Los Angeles Dodgers after disputing a call in the fifth inning.

Home plate umpire Dan Merzel called a balk on Blue Jays starting pitcher Kevin Gausman, prompting Schneider to come onto the field to argue the decision.

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Following a brief exchange, Merzel ejected Schneider from the game, with the situation escalating into a more animated confrontation before the manager left the field.

It marks Schneider’s first ejection of the season.

The incident comes during a difficult stretch for the Blue Jays, who entered Tuesday’s game on a five-game losing streak. The team has struggled to find form, holding a 4-6 record.

Toronto was heavily beaten 14-2 by the Dodgers in the opening game of the three-game series on Monday, adding pressure ahead of the second matchup.

The Blue Jays will aim to regroup as the series continues against a strong Dodgers side.

The News Digital
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