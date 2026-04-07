Blue Jays' John Schneider comments on Addison Barger’s injury as Toronto weighs lineup changes
Schneider told reporters the 26-year-old is improving, saying Addison Barger is trending in the right direction
The Toronto Blue Jays are continuing to monitor Addison Barger’s ankle injury, with manager John Schneider offering a cautious update on Monday.
According to Sportsnet, Schneider told reporters the 26-year-old is improving, saying he is trending in the right direction, but the club has not ruled out a move to the injured list.
Barger was left out of the starting lineup for the series opener against the Los Angeles Dodgers after being removed from Sunday’s game against the Chicago White Sox with bilateral ankle discomfort.
The injury appeared to occur in the third inning, when Barger lunged for first base while trying to beat out an infield grounder.
He showed visible discomfort immediately after the play. In his absence, Myles Straw was named to start in right field and bat seventh.
Barger has struggled at the plate early this season, with his average falling to .053 following a strong 2025 campaign in which he hit 21 home runs and posted a .756 OPS across 135 games.
The Blue Jays have also added infield depth, acquiring Tyler Fitzgerald from the San Francisco Giants over the weekend.
The 28-year-old is currently on the taxi squad, with Schneider indicating his role will depend on whether Barger requires time on the injured list.
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