Bucks vs Pistons: Cade Cunningham returns to Detroit lineup after injury ahead of Milwaukee clash
Cade Cunningham will fall short of the requirement, potentially affecting his chances of All-NBA First Team selection
Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham is set to return to the lineup against the Milwaukee Bucks.
According to the NBA, the return comes after Cunningham missed several weeks following a collapsed lung suffered on 19 March during a win over the Washington Wizards.
Cunningham has been a key figure for Detroit this season, averaging 24.5 points, 9.9 assists and 5.6 rebounds across 61 games.
His absence has also placed him at the centre of debate over the NBA’s 65-game rule for end-of-season awards eligibility.
Even if he plays in Detroit’s remaining games, Cunningham will fall short of the requirement, potentially affecting his chances of All-NBA First Team selection.
The Pistons have enjoyed a strong campaign despite his absence. With a 57-22 record, Detroit has already secured the top seed in the Eastern Conference and clinched the Central Division for the first time in 18 years.
The team is now aiming to build momentum heading into the playoffs and secure its first post-season series win since the 2007-08 season.
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