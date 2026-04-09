Sabres vs Rangers: Buffalo scores late to defeat New York and top Atlantic standings

The Buffalo Sabres rallied in the third period to defeat the New York Rangers 5-3 on Wednesday night, moving into sole possession of first place in the Atlantic Division.

Buffalo entered the game tied at the top with Montreal and Tampa Bay, but late goals secured a crucial win that lifts them above both rivals with only a few games remaining in the regular season.

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Zach Benson scored twice, including an empty-net goal, while Ryan McLeod and Jason Zucker each contributed a goal and an assist.

Goaltender Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 17 saves.

The Sabres took an early 2-0 lead in the first period, but the Rangers responded with three unanswered goals across the first two periods to go ahead 3-2.

New York ‘s Alexis Lafreniere scored twice, while Adam Fox added a goal and an assist.

Despite the effort, the Rangers had already been eliminated from playoff .

Buffalo turned the game around in the final period as Alex Tuch tied it early in the third before Zucker put the Sabres back in front minutes later. Benson sealed the win late er on.