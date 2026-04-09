Alex Ovechkin weighs retirement decision after season as he plays possible final game in Toronto

Washington Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin says he will wait until after the season to decide whether to continue his NHL career, as speculation grows that his recent game in Toronto could be his final visit.

According to Sportsnet, Ovechkin said: “If I was 35 or 25 it’s one thing, but when you’re 40 you have to think for future.”

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The 40-year-old, who is in the final year of his contract, remains productive with 31 goals in 78 games this season and insists he still enjoys playing.

“Still enjoy it. Still have fun. Still happy to be with the boys in the locker room.”

Ovechkin, who broke Wayne Gretzky’s all-time goal-scoring record last year, is also closing in on another milestone.

Gretzky recorded 1,016 combined regular season and playoff goals, while Ovechkin currently sits at 1,005.

“Well, of course people talk about it,” Ovechkin said. “But I’m concentrated right now on different things.”

With the Capitals still in the playoff race, he said discussions about his future will come later.

“We’re still fighting for a playoff spot, so we’re going to talk after the year,” Ovechkin said when asked about his pending retirement.

Despite growing attention, Ovechkin dismissed the idea of a farewell tour.

“Well, because I don’t know if it’s the end of it or not so we’ll figure it out,” he said.