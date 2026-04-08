Yamamoto dominates Blue Jays again as Dodgers pitcher silences boos in strong return to Toronto

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto delivered another dominant performance against the Toronto Blue Jays, leading his team to a 4-1 win at Rogers Centre.

According to MLB, Yamamoto, who was met with boos from the home crowd, produced six strikeouts across more than six innings, allowing just one run on five hits.

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"This guy's a winner, and he's shown that he'll do whatever it takes to win. That’s part of his DNA," manager Dave Roberts said before the game.

Facing Blue Jays starter Kevin Gausman in a rematch of their previous high-stakes meetings, Yamamoto quickly set the tone.

Toronto’s best opportunity came in the sixth inning, when George Springer hit an RBI double and Daulton Varsho drew a walk.

However, Yamamoto limited the damage, inducing groundouts to escape with only one run conceded.

He returned for the seventh inning but was replaced with runners on base. Reliever Alex Vesia managed to escape a bases-loaded situation to preserve the Dodgers’ lead.