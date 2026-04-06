Stephen Curry makes emotional return for Warriors after two-month injury
Stephen Curry had been sidelined for 27 consecutive games and came off the bench against the Houston Rockets
Stephen Curry made his long-awaited return for the Golden State Warriors on Sunday after missing more than two months with a knee injury.
The 38-year-old had been sidelined for 27 consecutive games and came off the bench against the Houston Rockets, marking his first regular-season appearance as a reserve since 2012.
Curry was greeted with a standing ovation at Chase Center and made an immediate impact, registering an assist shortly after entering the game and later hitting a three-pointer before the end of the opening quarter.
Warriors coach Steve Kerr said the moment highlighted Curry’s importance to the team and fans.
“He's one of the most beloved players in league history, Bay Area history in any sport and I think a long absence like this reminds everybody how lucky we are to see him, to watch him, to coach him, to play with him,” Kerr said to TSN.
“So tonight's a special night because we're reminded of how lucky we've been and how lucky we still are.”
Kerr added that Curry’s minutes would be limited as he eases back into action.
“We're going to manage it accordingly. The plan for tonight would be shorter bursts and we'll see on the minutes,” he said, adding: “But first game back he's not playing 48 minutes.”
Curry, who is averaging 27.2 points this season, said managing pain has become part of his “new normal” as he focuses on regaining full fitness.
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