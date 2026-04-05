Kings outlast rivals in OT thriller to secure NBL championship
The Kings claimed their third title in five years by securing a thrilling Game 5 of this Series
The Sydney Kings secured their third NBL title in five years by winning a decisive Game 5 against the Adelaide 36ers. The game was played in front of a record-breaking NBL crowd of 18,589 fans at Qudos Bank Arena.
After failing to close the series in Game 4, the Kings trailed by four points with only 37 seconds left in regulation before Tim Soares forced overtime with a crucial put-back.
Once in the additional period, Sydney outscored the Sixers 18-6, completely dominating a demoralized Adelaide squad. In this connection, Davis said: “ I just want to say thank you to the fans.”
“Goorj gave me an opportunity after everyone tried to bash my name. I’ll help make you a better man.”
Adelaide asserted their dominance in the second quarter and threatened to blow the game open. However, the Kings didn't let it get beyond six and were able to close out the term on a 9-2 run to take an unlikely one-point lead into the second half.
The Kings matched that number in just a 48-second span midway through the third quarter. On the back of a pair of sell-outs in Adelaide, the five-game series shattered the previous attendance record for a Championship series.
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