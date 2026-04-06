Brent Burns makes NHL history with 1000 consecutive games as Avalanche celebrate feat
Brent Burns achieved the milestone during the game against the Dallas Stars, becoming just the second player in NHL history to do so
Brent Burns was honoured by the Colorado Avalanche after reaching 1,000 consecutive NHL games, one of the most remarkable records in the league.
Burns achieved the milestone during Saturday’s game against the Dallas Stars, becoming just the second player in NHL history to do so.
Ahead of Sunday’s game against the St. Louis Blues, the Avalanche held a special ceremony at Ball Arena.
A video tribute featured messages from players and coaches, including Phil Kessel, who holds the NHL record for consecutive games.
“Hey Burnsie, Phil Kessel here,” he said in the video. “I just want to congratulate you on 1,000 straight games.”
“I know how tough that is to do,” Kessel added. “I hope for nothing but the best for you and your teammates for the rest of the year. Go get that Stanley Cup.”
Burns received a standing ovation from fans and was presented with a commemorative painting listing each of his 1,000 games, along with a plaque marking the achievement.
The 2017 Norris Trophy winner has played 1,572 NHL games overall, ranking among the league’s most experienced players.
Over his career, he has represented the Minnesota Wild, San Jose Sharks, Carolina Hurricanes and Avalanche.
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