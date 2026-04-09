Ron Francis stepping down, signalling major shift in Seattle Kraken's front office leadership

Ron Francis will step down as president of the Seattle Kraken at the end of the regular season, the team confirmed on Wednesday.

“It has been an honour to help launch and lead the Seattle Kraken over the past seven years,” Francis said, according to TSN.

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“I am proud of the culture we built, the people we brought together, and the milestones we achieved, including our historic first playoff run. I want to thank our entire ownership group, everyone throughout the organization, and our incredible fans for their unwavering support. This organization has a bright future, and I’m grateful to have been part of its beginning.”

Francis was appointed as the franchise’s first general manager in 2019, ahead of Seattle’s debut in the 2021-22 NHL season.

The Kraken reached the playoffs in just their second season, eliminating the defending champion Colorado Avalanche before losing to the Dallas Stars in the second round.

However, the team has not returned to the post-season since and currently sits outside the playoff picture.

Following the 2024-25 season, Francis transitioned into the role of president of hockey operations, with Jason Botterill taking over as general manager and now set to lead hockey operations moving forward.