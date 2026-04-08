NFL Reddit explodes as Mike Vrabel and Dianna Russini leaked photos spark cheating buzz
A section of NFL Reddit is not buying Mike Vrabel and Dianna Russini statements over leaked snaps
NFL watchers on Reddit had a field day after what they say was scandalous drama unfolding between Mike Vrabel and Dianna Russini.
Soon, the rumour mill at the social platform went into overdrive.
What happened was the New England Patriots head coach was snapped getting a bit cosy with the NFL reporter Russini at an Arizona getaway resort.
Photos shared by Page Six show the duo having a warm conversation while holding hands as well as hugging.
What set the tongues wagging is that both of them are married to different persons.
Expectedly, the images went viral on social media, forcing the pair to issue statements, though separately.
New England Patriots head coach slammed the buzz, stating the photos did not send the wrong impression.
“These photos show a completely innocent interaction, and any suggestion otherwise is laughable,” he told the Post. “This doesn’t deserve any further response.”
Far from a scandalous statement, Russini also echoed Vrabel's firm insistence on no wrongdoing, sharing, “The photos don’t represent the group of six people who were hanging out during the day. Like most journalists in the NFL, reporters interact with sources away from stadiums and other venues.”
However, a section of community on Reddit was not buying it.
"Wonder what his wife thinks," a user on a social media platform comments, possibly referring to Vrabel's wife Jen Vrabel.
Another adds, "Let he who hasn't totally professionally held hands with a woman, hugged that woman, laid next to the pool with that woman and hung out in the pool with that woman cast the first stone." --Vrabel 8:7, probably."
"Pats and cheating. At this point it’s just tradition," a third social media shares.
Despite denials by Vrdall and Russini, sections of the Reddit community have picked their sides.
-
Blue Jays manager John Schneider ejected during fifth inning dispute against Dodgers
-
Yamamoto dominates Blue Jays again as Dodgers pitcher silences boos in strong return to Toronto
-
Oilers vs Mammoth: Keller scores in overtime as Utah completes comeback win over Edmonton
-
Panthers vs Canadiens: Suzuki scores late as Montreal edges Florida 4-3 in thriller
-
Blue Jays' John Schneider comments on Addison Barger’s injury as Toronto weighs lineup changes
-
Brent Burns makes NHL history with 1000 consecutive games as Avalanche celebrate feat
-
Stephen Curry makes emotional return for Warriors after two-month injury
-
Cooper Flagg scores 45 points as Mavericks' rookie makes NBA history in win over Lakers
-
Canadiens clinch NHL playoff spot as Montreal eyes home advantage in Atlantic Division race
-
Kings outlast rivals in OT thriller to secure NBL championship
-
Alejandro Kirk injury concern grows as Blue Jays await X-ray results after his exit
-
Patrick Corbin joins Blue Jays on $1 million contract after improved 2025 season