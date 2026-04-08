NFL Reddit explodes as Mike Vrabel and Dianna Russini leaked photos spark cheating buzz

NFL Reddit erupts as Mike Vrabel and Dianna Russini respond to viral photos

NFL watchers on Reddit had a field day after what they say was scandalous drama unfolding between Mike Vrabel and Dianna Russini.



Soon, the rumour mill at the social platform went into overdrive.

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What happened was the New England Patriots head coach was snapped getting a bit cosy with the NFL reporter Russini at an Arizona getaway resort.

Photos shared by Page Six show the duo having a warm conversation while holding hands as well as hugging.

What set the tongues wagging is that both of them are married to different persons.

Expectedly, the images went viral on social media, forcing the pair to issue statements, though separately.

New England Patriots head coach slammed the buzz, stating the photos did not send the wrong impression.

“These photos show a completely innocent interaction, and any suggestion otherwise is laughable,” he told the Post. “This doesn’t deserve any further response.”

Far from a scandalous statement, Russini also echoed Vrabel's firm insistence on no wrongdoing, sharing, “The photos don’t represent the group of six people who were hanging out during the day. Like most journalists in the NFL, reporters interact with sources away from stadiums and other venues.”

However, a section of community on Reddit was not buying it.

"Wonder what his wife thinks," a user on a social media platform comments, possibly referring to Vrabel's wife Jen Vrabel.

Another adds, "Let he who hasn't totally professionally held hands with a woman, hugged that woman, laid next to the pool with that woman and hung out in the pool with that woman cast the first stone." --Vrabel 8:7, probably."

"Pats and cheating. At this point it’s just tradition," a third social media shares.

Despite denials by Vrdall and Russini, sections of the Reddit community have picked their sides.