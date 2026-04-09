Blake Lively reveals how husband Ryan Reynolds, kids inspired her latest project

Blake Lively reveals why husband Ryan Reynolds, kids inspired her latest project

Blake Lively is expressing gratitude to her kids and husband Ryan Reynolds for inspiring her to take a surprising career move.

The 'Gossip Girl' alum took to her social media and revealed that she took the role of narrator in National Geographic’s Secrets of the Penguins because of her husband and their kids, James, 11, Betty, six, Inez, nine and Olin, three.

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As the miniseries has received three Emmy Award nominations, the 'It Ends with Us' star shared, “I narrated this for my kids.”

“Both in how I told the story. And why," she continued.

And the role came at the right time as Blake said this doc “came at a time that my heart needed it most.”

The doting mom added, “My kids love to fall asleep to nature shows. Nothing more comforting and divine than these sweet babies. This series holds such a special place in my heart, and my home.”

She also gave a shout out to the team behind the series, nominated in the categories, Outstanding Cinematography: Documentary, Outstanding Nature Documentary and Outstanding Sound: Documentary.

“So honored to have been a part of this beautiful story,” Blake gushed. “Congratulations to the incredible team who worked so hard and with such care. Braving extreme conditions to capture these awe inspiring creatures in never before seen moments on film.”