Tiger Woods crash case takes new turn

Tiger Woods has been officially charged with DUI after his rollover crash last month in Florida.

As per a report by TMZ, Woods was charged on Tuesday with DUI as well as for his refusal to take a chemical or physical test of his breath or urine.

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The incident occurred on March 27, after police alleged he rushed down a street, clipped another vehicle, and rolled his Range Rover.

Officials reported that the vehicle Woods allegedly struck was a pickup truck that was turning into a driveway.

Law enforcement officers also said that the golfer showed “severe signs of impairment” at the scene and later discovered two hydrocodone pills in his pocket.

After the incident, Woods announced he would seek treatment.

“I know and understand the seriousness of the situation I find myself in today,” he said in a statement.

“I am stepping away for a period of time to seek treatment and focus on my health. This is necessary in order for me to prioritize my well-being and work toward lasting recovery.”

“I’m committed to taking the time needed to return in a healthier, stronger, and more focused place, both personally and professionally. I appreciate your understanding and support, and ask for privacy for my family, loved ones and myself at this time," he added.