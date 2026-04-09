Entertainment

Amanda Seyfried joins new Netflix film: Here’s what it's about

Amanda Seyfried is set to join a Netflix project, which will give a twist to a classic fairytale

By The News Digital
Published April 09, 2026
Amanda Seyfried joins new Netflix film: Here’s what it&apos;s about
Amanda Seyfried set to voice Cinderella in 'Steps'

Amanda Seyfried is taking a new step into a fairy world as she is set to voice Cinderella in Netflix's forthcoming movie Steps.

However, this Cinderella story has a twist. Far from the wicked stepmother, the movie will focus on one of the princess's evil stepsisters.

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Named Lilith, voiced by Ali Wong, who used a (stolen) magic wand to hijack the famous Royal Ball.

However, when it comes to magic, it can produce unexpected outcomes.

By using the wand, Lilith turns her sister, Margot, into a frog while leaving the kingdom under the control of a mean girl.

Now, to put things right, Lilith, who is a villain, joins hands with Cinderella to get a shot at redemption.

Lilith
Lilith

Alyce Tzue, who serves as a director on Steps, says, “Amanda has this incredible ability to make her characters specific and relatable, and we absolutely needed that when taking on a character that’s as legendary as Cinderella.”

“We wanted to create a modern heroine complete with flaws and coping mechanisms, and Amanda immediately understood the task.”

She continues, “Her portrayal of Cinderella is hilarious and heartbreaking and, most importantly, refreshingly human. You won’t want to miss it.”

Her co-director, John Ripa, raves about Amanda Seyfried joining the cast, stating, “Amanda has been an absolute joy to work with. She brings a level of experience and passion that inspires us to dig even deeper into the character.”

“Her process of honing in on emotions, the control she has over her voice—it all comes together to give the classic character of Cinderella a depth and humour we could’ve never imagined.”

Steps will roll out on Netflix this year.

The News Digital
At The News Digital, our editors combine entertainment savvy with global reporting expertise. Expect authoritative coverage of royals, Hollywood, and trending topics, plus clear, reliable updates across science, politics, sports, and business. We keep it accurate, timely, and easy to understand, so you can stay ahead.
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