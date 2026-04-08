'The Boys' major character killed in final season

The Boys final season has left fans stunned!

In the first episode of season five, major character of the show - A-Train meets a brutal end at the hands of Homelander.

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While the death marks a turning point for the show, Jessie T. Usher, who plays the role of A-Train in the series, revealed that it was "long time coming."

Speaking with TVLine, the actor said, "I felt like we were just waiting to see how it was going to happen. He had no allies, he had no one that he can depend on or manipulate or even ask a favor from who would put their life on the line to keep things going for him."

Usher recalled asking creator Eric Kripke what his vision for A-Train was to which he said that he didn't see "a reasonable way out" for the character and didn't see him "surviving."

"'To be honest with you, I don't know. We're not going to deal with it in season 4, we're going to just deal with it in season 5'," Usher recalled Kripke telling him, noting, "In that moment, I knew that that was the start of the end."

However, Jessie T. Usher admitted that he's "happy" that his character made it this far on the show and made "such an impact and such a difference on the trajectory of the story."

Furthermore, Antony Starr, who played Homelander, was also satisfied with A-Train's fate on the show.

He told the outlet, "One thing I love about this show is that it's never been afraid of taking big swings and risks, and unapologetically so."

He added that it is one of those moments, "I know certain people are not going to be happy about that, but it makes for good TV."

It is pertinent to mention that new episodes of The Boys drops Wednesdays on Prime Video.