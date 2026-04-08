George Clooney makes strong political statement amid global turmoil

George Clooney slams 'wiping out civilisations' remarks in his speech

George Clooney is explicit about his political views, particularly regarding the US President Donald Trump.



In his latest comments, he took a swipe at him for his explosive remarks about wiping out a "whole civilization" of Iran if it does not agree to a ceasefire agreement.

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“Some say Donald Trump is fine. But if anyone says he wants to end a civilization, that’s a war crime,” the actor said at an event by the Clooney Foundation for Justice.

The 64-year-old adds that the threats of destroying civilization are not mere warnings but a line that must not be crossed at any point.

He continued, “You can still support the conservative point of view, but there must be a line of decency, and we must not cross it."

However, the Grammy winner does not only object to Trump's statement on Iran.

He also blasted him over his alleged plan to exit from NATO over what the president claims is European countries' non-cooperation with him over a war in the Middle East.

“I’m worried about NATO,” he shared. “It has ensured that Europe, but also the rest of the world, has been safe. Dismantling an institution like this worries me."

"Aside from many mistakes, I believe the U.S. [with NATO] has also done many extraordinary things that have stood the test of time.”

According to multiple reports, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte will meet with Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Wednesday to hash out differences.

In the meantime, Clooney and his wife, Amal, founded The Clooney Foundation for Justice in 2016, which is working in 40 countries.