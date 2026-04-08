Entertainment

Law Roach shares insights about Zendaya's approach to 'method dressing'

Law Roach shared the creative vision behind Zendaya's headline making press tour

By Syeda Zahra
Published April 08, 2026
Law Roach shares insights about Zendaya&apos;s approach to &apos;method dressing&apos;
Photo: Law Roach shares insights about Zendaya's approach to 'method dressing'

Law Roach has broken silence about his approach to styling Zendaya for her project, The Drama, alongside Robert Pattinson.

The press tour in discussion has seen Zendaya sporting a slew of bridal-inspired looks that follow the classic wedding rhyme.

Photo:  Zendayas The Drama press tour
Photo:  Zendaya's 'The Drama' press tour
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As per the latest report of PEOPLE Magazine, the stylist has spilled the beans about the Dune actress’ headline-making press tour looks for the movies' at the opening night of Cats: The Jellicle Ball on Broadway.

Weighing on the traditional wedding rhyme that features designs that were "something old, something new, something borrowed, and something blue," Roach told the outlet. 

Photo: Zendayas The Drama press tour
Photo: Zendaya's 'The Drama' press tour

He also mentioned, "It's an old tradition that I think a lot of brides play into.”

As fans will be aware, The Drama was written and directed by Kristoffer Borgli. The flick was released in theaters across the United States by A24 on April 3, 2026.

"And since the storyline of the movie is based around a wedding, I think it was just something that we came up with, and it's about the storytelling."

Photo: Zendayas The Drama press tour
Photo: Zendaya's 'The Drama' press tour

When asked whether the stylist could reveal more details about her upcoming press looks, Roach responded, "Nothing."

Syeda Zahra
Syeda Zahra is an entertainment reporter specialising in fashion, celebrity lifestyle, and red carpet culture. Her work explores style trends alongside the personalities shaping them, offering readers visually rich and engaging stories that connect fashion moments with broader pop culture conversations.
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