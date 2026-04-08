Photo: Jennie Garth reflects on dark side of finding fame at young age

Jennie Garth has weighed in on the time when she could not maintain eye-contact with people.

In her new memoir, I Choose Me: Chasing Joy, Finding Purpose, and Embracing Reinvention, she reflected on suffering from imposter syndrome during her early years.

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Reflecting on finding fame at a young age, she explained that she had no inkling that she was about to become one of the most famous teenagers on the planet

“It was like being in The Beatles,” she said.

“There was no preparation for it. It was scary and unknown for all of us, and it was like sink or swim, just survive and figure it out as you go. It was major on-the-job training.”

She even admitted that during that time she struggled with intense anxiety from the constant exposure. In order to protect her privacy, she reportedly did everything she could to ditch public scrutiny.

“I really did a good job, to the point where I walked around not making eye contact with people, not wanting anybody to know anything about my life,” she continued.

“That led me into a very isolated existence,” she remarked before moving on to the next topic, expressing the emotional toll it took on her.