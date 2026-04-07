NASA clarifies video of Nutella jar on Artemis II
A Nutella jar was seen floating in space as NASA astronauts created history
A jar of Nutella was captured floating freely in zero gravity inside the Orion spacecraft's cabin during NASA's live broadcast of the Artemis II mission on April 6.
It drifted into view approximately four minutes before the crew set a new record for the farthest humans have traveled from Earth.
The moment went viral on social media, with many viewers joking about it being the "best product placement ever" or accidental advertising for the hazelnut spread.
Earlier, NASA's Kennedy Space Center also posted a lighthearted comment on X about the floating Nutella jar.
Their post read: “Enjoying sweet treats while our Artemis crew takes sweet photos of the Moon!”
However, NASA press secretary Bethany Stevens told media, “NASA does not select crew meals or food in association with brand partnerships. This was not a product placement.”
-
Kanye West blocked from UK as explosive decision announced
-
Chris Martin's fears grow as daughter Apple Martin opts for 'very bad path'
-
Cardi B under spotlight for post before Offset shooting
-
Melissa Gilbert claims Timothy Busfield's accusers are 'victims of the parents'?
-
Elizabeth Banks drops bombshell about Elle Fanning's casting in 'Hunger Games' prequel
-
Kim Kardashian breaks silence as Lewis Hamilton makes their love Instagram official
-
Justin Baldoni, Blake Lively's settlement talks shatter at final hour
-
Who shot Offset? Rapper Lil Tjay is in custody after incident
-
Sabrina Carpenter and Margaret Qualley old moment resurfaces as 'House Tour' video releases
-
'The Boys' season 5: Critics get real about series ahead of dark final chapter
-
Olivia Munn, Hoda Kotb welcome Savannah Guthrie's return as her mother remains missing
-
Science reveals the most painful ways to die