NASA clarifies video of Nutella jar on Artemis II

A jar of Nutella was captured floating freely in zero gravity inside the Orion spacecraft's cabin during NASA's live broadcast of the Artemis II mission on April 6.

It drifted into view approximately four minutes before the crew set a new record for the farthest humans have traveled from Earth.

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The moment went viral on social media, with many viewers joking about it being the "best product placement ever" or accidental advertising for the hazelnut spread.

Earlier, NASA's Kennedy Space Center also posted a lighthearted comment on X about the floating Nutella jar.

Their post read: “Enjoying sweet treats while our Artemis crew takes sweet photos of the Moon!”

However, NASA press secretary Bethany Stevens told media, “NASA does not select crew meals or food in association with brand partnerships. This was not a product placement.”



