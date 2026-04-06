Thousands of people welcomed Savannah Guthrie's return to her NBC show "Today" after her long absence due to her mother's abduction.

When the anchor shared her footage on Instagram on Monday, actress Olivia Munn, broadcaster Hoda Kotb were prominent among those who expressed good wishes for Savanna.

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Guthrie returned to her job on ​Monday, more than two months after her ‌84-year-old mother vanished from her Arizona home in an unresolved kidnapping.

At 7 a.m. in the show's Manhattan studio, Guthrie launched into ​the headlines, the U.S. war on Iran, ​the Artemis II astronauts' traveling to the far ⁠side of the moon, before briefly acknowledging her ​absence.

"We are so glad you started your week with ​us, and it is good be home," Guthrie said.

"Yes, it is good to have you back at home," her co-anchor Craig ​Melvin replied, patting Guthrie's hand.

"Well, here we go, ​ready or not, let's do the news," Guthrie said.

She was ‌last ⁠at the anchor's desk in January, shortly before her mother, Nancy Guthrie, was taken from her home near Tucson. An armed man wearing a ski mask ​was recorded tampering ​with her ⁠doorbell camera before the disappearance.

Savannah Guthrie and her siblings later recorded emotional pleas ​for their mother's return, offering a $1 million ​reward, ⁠but she has yet to be found.

In a video she recorded in February, Guthrie said her family was "blowing ⁠on ​the embers of hope" that ​Nancy Guthrie was still alive, but acknowledged that "she may already be gone."