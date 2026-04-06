Olivia Munn, Hoda Kotb welcome Savannah Guthrie's return as her mother remains missing
Whereabouts of Savannah Guthrie's mother, Nancy Guthrie, are still not known
Thousands of people welcomed Savannah Guthrie's return to her NBC show "Today" after her long absence due to her mother's abduction.
When the anchor shared her footage on Instagram on Monday, actress Olivia Munn, broadcaster Hoda Kotb were prominent among those who expressed good wishes for Savanna.
Guthrie returned to her job on Monday, more than two months after her 84-year-old mother vanished from her Arizona home in an unresolved kidnapping.
At 7 a.m. in the show's Manhattan studio, Guthrie launched into the headlines, the U.S. war on Iran, the Artemis II astronauts' traveling to the far side of the moon, before briefly acknowledging her absence.
"We are so glad you started your week with us, and it is good be home," Guthrie said.
"Yes, it is good to have you back at home," her co-anchor Craig Melvin replied, patting Guthrie's hand.
"Well, here we go, ready or not, let's do the news," Guthrie said.
She was last at the anchor's desk in January, shortly before her mother, Nancy Guthrie, was taken from her home near Tucson. An armed man wearing a ski mask was recorded tampering with her doorbell camera before the disappearance.
Savannah Guthrie and her siblings later recorded emotional pleas for their mother's return, offering a $1 million reward, but she has yet to be found.
In a video she recorded in February, Guthrie said her family was "blowing on the embers of hope" that Nancy Guthrie was still alive, but acknowledged that "she may already be gone."
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