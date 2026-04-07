Justin Baldoni, Blake Lively's settlement talks shatter at final hour
Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively's last-hour settlement talks fail before May 2026 trial
Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively will attend their scheduled trail, as they could not settle their legal battle through dialogue.
For those unaware, Lively accused her It Ends With Us co-star and director Baldoni of s***** harassment and creation of a hostile work environment. She also stated that he made derogatory remarks about her on set.
As of April 2026, a federal Judge Lewis Liman, has dismissed Lively’s 10 claims out of 13 against Baldoni, his PR team, and Wayfarer Studio, according to Deadline.
On Monday afternoon, April 6, lawyers of both actors were ordered to have meeting with Magistrate Judge Sarah L. Cave to find out “their client’s updated settlement position.”
Lively’s lawyers attended the individual conference call at 3 p.m. while Baldoni’s at 4 p.m. but both sides did not agree on averting the forthcoming trial. Judge Cave also tried to settle the case by finding something that both teams could agree on, but she could not find any.
It is pertinent to mention that the court dismissed Lively’s s****** harassment allegations not because they lacked truth, but because of legal reasons, as the crux of her case is defamation and retaliation.
It is pertinent to mention this is the second time the settlement conference failed, as Judge Cave first tried to settle the case on February 11, 2026.
Notably, Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively will attend their court trial on May 18, 2026, in New York.
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