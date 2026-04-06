'Landman' viral scene explains the oil crisis fast

Landman, a show that has swooned fans and drawn critics' praise, has a scene that has gone viral in the wake of the oil shock.



Billy Bob Thornton, the scene is set to explain why the wallets of Americans are hurting at the pump as the war in the Middle East continues.

Advertisement

“You want oil to live above $60 but below $90. And don't get me wrong, we're still printing money at $90, but when gas gets up over $3.50 a gallon, it starts to pinch,” the actor's on-screen character Tommy Norris explains in the Paramount+ series.

He continues, “If it’s $100, every product in America has to readjust its price. Seventy-eight dollars a barrel, that's about perfect."

"It brings enough profit to keep exploring but doesn't sting as much at the pump, unless, of course, you're in California. I mean, they tax the s-it out of it out there," he says in episode 10 of season one, titled The Crumbs of Hope.

"It could be $45 a barrel, and it's still $4 a pump. I don't know how those sons-of-b***** do it.”

Created by Taylor Sheridan, Landman has become a surprising hit on Paramount+, delving deep into the world of Texas oil.

As for oil prices, it remains unclear when they will drop, as recently the average rate at the pump hit $4 in the US for the first time since 2022.