Elizabeth Banks drops bombshell about Elle Fanning's casting in 'Hunger Games' prequel

Elizabeth Banks recently opened up about seeing Elle Fanning as young Effie Trinket in the forthcoming Hunger Games prequel, Sunrise on the Reaping.

On Monday, April 6, the 52-year-old attended the premiere of her new Peacock series, The Miniature Wife, a sci-fi romantic comedy drama television series, which will be released on April 9, 2026.

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The film follows a married couple, Lindy Littlejohn (played by Banks) and Les Littlejohn (played by Matthew Macfadyen). “A technological accident serves as a catalyst for Lindy and Les, a married couple, to re-evaluate their relationship's power dynamics, leading to a dramatic showdown as they vie for control in their marriage,” according to its synopsis.

While conversing with Variety at the premiere, Banks, who played the role of Effie in four Hunger Games films out of five, articulated her thoughts on Fanning’s portrayal of the same character in Sunrise on the Reaping, saying, “I was so excited.”

When the interviewer asked how she felt when she first saw Fanning in the trailer, she replied, “I think she’s perfect casting. I’ve always said it. The fans loved it and wanted it, so I was really happy about it.”

It is pertinent to mention this comes after the 27-year-old American actress revealed to The Hollywood Reporter that she received a congratulatory message from Banks for her casting in Sunrise on the Reaping. She also gave her a bouquet of flowers and wrote the movie’s iconic phrase, “May the odds be in your favor,” with her signature, “All love, Elizabeth Banks.”

The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping is an upcoming dystopian action film directed by Francis Lawrence, which “explores Panem 24 years before Katniss' saga, starting on the morning of the reaping for the 50th Hunger Games, where a young Haymitch Abernathy participates.”

The film, set to be released on November 20, 2026, stars Jennifer Lawrence, Mckenna Grace, Maya Hawke, Joseph Zada, Jesse Plemons, Ralph Fiennes, and others.