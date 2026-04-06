'The Boys' season 5: Critics get real about series ahead of dark final chapter

Critics get honest about 'The Boys' season 5

Ahead of The Boys season 5's drop, the review embargo on the final season has been lifted, and critics are free to share their honest takes on the madly popular supes heroes.



However, before reading the reviews, it is worth noting that only 7 of 8 episodes have been given to critics for review.

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So, they, like the viewers, are oblivious to the full ending. But if we take early reviews as an indication, then The Boys' last season is set to give fans a bang.

The reviewers' verdict ranges from praising shocking twists to gushing about savage satire, leading the final season to score a perfect 95% on Rotten Tomatoes.

However, a few critics did not revel in the absurdity of what The Boys had to offer.

For example, a Mashable review read, "The Boys' darkest, most dour season yet — one that plays at commenting on our fractured America but only offers shock value as opposed to real substance."

Though this review can safely stand alone in a round of raving reviews on season five.

Variety, for example, writes, "Every geyser of blood and squelch of spilt guts is a tiny bit of catharsis that’s sorely needed, even if the odds of good triumphing over evil have never seemed longer on or off the screen."

The Wrap, similarly, notes, "This season was formulaic, sure, but possessed enough brilliance to confirm the show’s outstanding place in television history."

Echoing the previous reviews' warmth to The Boys, Award Buzz states, "There’s nothing quite like The Boys out there, and fans are going to want to stick around for whatever’s to come based on this very strong start to the last hurrah."

As for IGN, the site concludes, "The Boys Season 5 may suffer from a sluggish narrative, but the show’s black sense of humour, its strong character moments, and its willingness to speak truth to power are its biggest assets."

The Boys season 5 initial episodes will drop on April 8.