Brad Pitt delivers savage blow to ex-wife Angelina Jolie amid legal battle: 'It bugs her'

It is being reported that Brad Pitt is expected to earn a staggering amount from two of his films as his sequel deal is confirmed.

Pitt, who played the role of Sonny Hayes in the 2025 sports drama film F1, was sure that his film would secure the Best Picture Award at the 2026 Oscars, but he lost to Leonardo DiCaprio’s One Battle After Another.

Advertisement

Despite not winning the award at the 98th Academy Awards on Sunday, March 15, Angelina Jolie’s ex-husband is still considering himself a winner after the F1 sequel has been greenlit.

An insider told Radar Online, "It's mind-boggling what has happened with F1, where it became the most financially successful film of his career and a Best Picture Oscar nominee, and now the sequel is being planned out and written and things are moving very, very fast.”

"This is nothing short of a massive windfall for everybody involved, and it puts Brad within spitting distance of billionaire status, if he isn't firmly there already,” the source claimed.

It is pertinent to mention that one person who is trying to sabotage his image in wake of his revival in Hollywood is his ex-wife Jolie, as she is trying her best to bring him into the sales of their disputed French winery, Château Miraval, worth $67million.

For those unaware, the former high-profile couple have been embroiled in a legal battle over their French winery since February 2022, as he claimed that the Maria star sold her shares of the property to a Stoli Group subsidiary without his knowledge.

He stated that her decision to sell her 50% stake is an utter violation of their mutual agreement which bound them to not take any action alone. He has sued her over $35 million.

Noe, "It bugs Angelina that Brad has money to burn while she has to be a whole lot more cautious," revealed the insider.

"Yes, he paid his share of child support and still does in the case of his younger kids, but her daily costs are astronomical and as wealthy as she is, there's a lot of pressure on Angie to balance the books,” they shared.

Following her divorce from Pitt in 2016 which was finalized in 2024, Jolie’s career “has been somewhat stagnating, at least as far as her earning power.”

"The days of her routinely commanding $15 million and upwards are few and far between, so she's needed to dip into her savings for a lot of these bills, whereas Brad's got no such problem."

"He's said from the start that it's his duty to see this through and expose her and the way she acted, so the world can see that he was truly wronged," concluded the insider.

It is important to note that Brad Pitt's forthcoming project is The Adventures of Cliff Booth. He is reprising his Oscar-winning role of Cliff Booth, which he played in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood in 2019.