Halle Bailey opens up about Beyonce's impact on her career

Halle Bailey has shared her true feelings for the acclaimed singer, songwriter, and actress Beyonce.

For those unaware, Beyonce played a crucial role in Halle’s career in the music world. She signed her and her sister Chloe Bailey to her Parkwood Entertainment label in 2015 after finding their YouTube covers in 2013, particularly Pretty Hurts.

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The Cowboy Carter hitmaker did not only sign them, but she also became the duo’s mentor, collaborated with them in her 2016 album Lemonade, and guided them until they began touring and releasing their solo projects.

While conversing with The Independent, Halle reflected on Beyonce’s constant support, stating that “it makes you feel confident in your ideas because she’s acknowledging you.”

"She just let us be. She’s a very genuine human being – a nice, soft voice who will give us advice when we need it,” the 26-year-old singer-songwriter and actress gushed.

Working under the wings of Beyonce has “actually been really good for” Halle and her sister Chloe.

"I do miss living together, being back in our home studio making stuff, but it’s also cool when you grow up and live your own lives. I love my sister and I’ll make music with her until the end of time. That’s my home and where I feel my safest,” the Angel songstress admitted.

It is pertinent to mention that Halle released her debut solo album titled Love?...or Something Like It, on October 24, 2025, through Columbia Records/Parkwood Entertainment. The 15-song album has a GRAMMY-nominated lead single, Angel.

Her recent project is You, Me & Tuscany, a forthcoming romantic comedy film, which is set to be released on April 10, 2026.

Along with Halle as Anna, the upcoming film stars Regé-Jean Page as Michael, Marco Calvani as Lorenzo, Lorenzo de Moor as Matteo, Aziza Scott as Claire, Isabella Ferrari as Gabrielle, and others.

Per the synopsis of You, Me & Tuscany, “Anna impulsively jets off to Tuscany, Italy, to stay at a stranger's villa without permission. Caught inside the house by the man's mother, she convinces the woman that she's his fiancée. That little lie soon becomes a big problem when Anna develops a growing attraction to the stranger's handsome cousin.”