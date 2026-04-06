Candace Cameron Bure recalls 'demonic' memory with husband Valeri

Candace Cameron Bure opened up about experiencing the wildest and darkest thing with her husband Valeri Bure.

On the March 10 episode of The Candance Cameron Bure podcast, the 50-year-old American actress, author and former talk show panellist revealed that she attended a party with her husband Valeri thrown by one of their friends.

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Detailing what happened at the party, Candace said, "I went to a party once with Val. And it ended up being this underground party that was an S&M s**** thing that was so dark and demonic."

She recalled, "We walked in, and my eyeballs were popping out of my head because I saw stuff I’ve never seen before in my life. And I’m looking at Val, going like, 'How are we here? What is happening?'"

After finding what was happening there, the Fuller House star was hit with a powerful urge that she should inform everyone about the situation and she left the spot with Valeri, a renowned Russian ice hockey player.

"We made a hard U-turn and walked right out of there. And it just was like so slimy and weird. And I was like, 'We’re going to pause before we ever say yes to going out with that friend again,’” she shared.

It is pertinent to mention that Candace did not reveal the name of her friend, but it was the most horrific experience she faced with her husband, Valeri, whom she tied the knot with in 1996 after meeting him at a hockey game.

The couple, who will celebrate its 40th wedding anniversary on June 22, 2026, shares three children together, Natasha, Lev, and Maksim.