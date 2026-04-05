Take-Two Interactive cuts AI team ahead of GTA VI release

Take-Two Interactive, maker of the most famous and anticipated game, Grand Theft Auto (GTA) VI, has laid off its head of AI along with an unspecified number of team members, raising questions about its strategy around artificial intelligence.

The decision came through a LinkedIn post by Former Head of AI for Take-Two Interactive AI Former Head Luke Dicken, who had led the company’s AI department since January 2025. Dicken said both his role and his team had been cut, calling the move “truly disappointing” and asking for support in finding new opportunities for affected colleagues.

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The group developed AI-driven tools which they created during seven years of work within their project. Their work included procedural content generation, machine learning systems, and tools designed to streamline development workflows.

The company acquired Zynga for $12.7 billion in 2022, and most of its staff became part Take-Two's expanded business operations.

The layoffs occur during an important moment. Take-Two Interactive CEO Strauss Zelnick informed investors about the company's current efforts to develop generative AI technology because the company operates more than 100 pilot projects throughout its various studios.

The internal accounts show that management decided to lay off employees because senior executives changed their priorities, which created a situation that required the company to adjust its plans without completely stopping operations.

Zelnick has long taken a measured view on AI in gaming. He has previously dismissed the idea that generative tools could create blockbuster titles, calling claims that AI could produce a game like Grand Theft Auto at the push of a button laughable.

He has confirmed that GTA VI production does not use generative AI technology because the development team creates its world by hand-building every single street in the game.part of