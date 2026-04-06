Halle Bailey unveils effects of motherhood on her creativity: 'I never expected this'

Halle Bailey recently reflected on how motherhood has transformed her, especially her feelings.

For those unaware, Bailey welcomed her first child, a son named Halo Saint Granberry, in December 2023. She shares her son with her ex-boyfriend, rapper DDG, who she dated from 2022 to October 2024.

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The mother of one stated that her perspective on life has completely changed since she embraced motherhood and has started feeling things “even deeper.”

"When you have a child, you feel things even deeper. A whole new portal of universal love opens up — a love that I never expected,” Bailey told The Guardian. “My love for my child is so big, it feels like the moon.”

"I love that I feel like a different person. I would definitely say it's made everything better for me — creatively, as a writer, as an artist and as a mom,” the Ungodly Hour crooner quipped.

It is pertinent to mention that Bailey, who started her career in the music industry as a child prodigy before her success in 2024 with the release of her debut solo album Love?...or Something Like It, believes motherhood has helped her significantly in her emotional depth as a musician.

"In music especially, I feel things very deeply. I think that's when you're at your best, when you can write clearly about the things you feel so deeply,” she noted.

Notably, this comes before the release of her romantic comedy film, You, Me & Tuscany, which will hit theatres on April 10, 2026.

Hailey, who is playing the role of Anna in the film, “impulsively jets off to Tuscany, Italy, to stay at a stranger's villa without permission” but she is “caught inside the house by the man's mother, she convinces the woman that she's his fiancée. That little lie soon becomes a big problem when Anna develops a growing attraction to the stranger's handsome cousin.”

It is important to mention that the film also stars Marco Calvani, Isabella Ferrari, Regé-Jean Page, Aziza Scott, Lorenzo de Moor, and others.