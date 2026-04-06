'The Super Mario Galaxy Movie' makes splash at world's top box office market
'The Super Mario Galaxy Movie' has outpaced its rivals at the box office since its debut
The Super Mario Galaxy movie, a sequel to the 2023 hit animated movie, has exploded on the domestic box office.
But surprisingly, the film also performed exceptionally well at the Chinese box office, raking in $8.3 million and reaching No. 1 on the weekend opening chart.
Back in the domestic market, the movie expectedly blasted off, grossing a whopping $190.1 million since its debut.
Not to mention, The Super Mario Galaxy Movie also registered the largest opening day of 2026, bringing in a massive $34.5 million, while the international earnings are blasting past $370 million.
The cast behind the animated movie includes Chris Pratt, Anya Taylor-Joy, Charlie Day, Jack Black, Donald Glover, and Brie Larson.
In addition, the franchise's makers, directors Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic, and writer Matthew Fogel have returned for the sequel, along with Nintendo's game creator, Shigeru Miyamoto.
Riding on the success of the first film, which hit past $1.3 billion, The Super Mario Galaxy Movie has so far beaten Ryan Gosling's stellar Project Hail Mary at the box office.
The film is running in theatres.
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