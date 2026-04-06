AI venture capitalist slams AI job loss claims says 'It’s all fake'

AI Venture Capitalist Marc Andreessen has opposed the claims about AI wiping out jobs, saying that productivity growth brought by AI increases demand and hence creates jobs. The statements were made by Andreessen on his X account, as there are reports about a growing trend of tech jobs in 2026.

According to data from TrueUp, a company analysing technology hires, there are more than 67,000 vacancies in software engineering for the current year, marking the peak for the past three years. Vacancies grew almost twice as many as in mid-2023 amid post-COVID-19 recovery.

Advertisement

TrueUp Founder Amit Taylor told Business Insider: “A lot of the 'AI is replacing engineers' narrative isn't grounded in job posting data, at least not so far.” The data highlights that demand for software engineers is strong, even as competition intensifies due to more graduates entering computer science.

Venture capitalists argued that AI boosts demand rather than reduces it. “The 'AI job loss' narratives are all fake. AI = massive ramp in productivity = massive ramp in demand = massive jobs boom. Watch,” he wrote on X.

He added that recent growth in tech openings reflects cyclical recovery from post-COVID hiring corrections and interest rate changes, rather than evidence against AI’s labour effects.

Taylor noted that AI may compress some roles or make top engineers more valuable, driving competition for elite talent. “Right now, the demand for top talent is strong, but maybe that continues for a while until things suddenly flip,” he said.